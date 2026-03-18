Rain and snow showers tonight, then a warmup for the end of the week

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 AM Thursday

Generally cloudy skies will continue tonight as stalled frontal boundary provides a pathway for a new disturbance to track into the Great Lakes. We'll remain dry through midnight, with spotty rain and snow showers gradually returning overnight. With temperatures hovering within a degree or two of freezing, some freezing rain could mix in as well. Stay alert for possible icy spots heading into Thursday morning!

WSYM Regional Forecast, Thursday

Spotty rain and snow showers, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 9:00 AM, will continue on Thursday morning. Widespread problems are not expected, but you'll want to stay alert on your morning commute where showers do occur. This all wraps up by lunchtime, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. This will come with a bit of a warmup too, as highs climb into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 3/18/2026

Spring officially arrives at 10:46 AM Friday, and our weather is going to act the part. Mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day, with the chance for a few showers as yet another small disturbance skirts through the Great Lakes. Highs will return to the mid 50s though, making for a pleasant day regardless of any wet weather.

WSYM Fox 47 super 7-Day Forecast

Saturday takes a good thing and makes it better! A gap between disturbances will give us plentiful sunshine for the first half of the weekend, with highs cruising up to 60 degrees. It will be a great day for some outdoor activities before things take a more unsettled turn on Sunday. Showers early Sunday will trend back toward a mix and snow as temperatures start the day in the 50s, then fall behind a passing cold front.

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