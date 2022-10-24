Rain and cooler temperatures move into mid-Michigan Tuesday evening into Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — One more day of 70s before we start to cool things off. The good news is that it won't be a dreary as last time! We'll quickly break out the sunshine again by the latter half of the week.

Tonight will be very warm for the end of October. Expect lows just barely fall below 60 degrees with cloudy skies and a south wind at about 10mph.

We'll warm back up into the 70s for our Tuesday! Expect a mix of sun and clouds in the morning becoming more cloudy by the afternoon. Rain moves in around dinner time and lasts overnight into Wednesday.

Wednesday our system and its cold front will breeze on by. Temperatures start off in the upper 50s the go backwards into the 40s for the afternoon. There will be on/off rain showers and winds out of the northwest up to 20mph.

Thursday the sunshine makes a comeback with highs in the middle 50s. Sunshine lasts all through the upcoming weekend with highs near 60.

