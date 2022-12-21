Quiet Wednesday, major winter storm Thursday through Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday will feature some clouds with light winds and highs in the 20s. Thursday our next major winter storm arrives in mid-Michigan with potential blizzard conditions.

Tonight expect lows to fall into the middle teens with light winds. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Wednesday will feature some clouds with light winds and highs in the 20s.

Thursday will start off quiet and somewhat mild with temperatures warming into the lower to middle 30s. Snow mixed in with some rain will begin around 1pm. By 5pm expect everything to change to heavy snowfall. Roads will go downhill quickly, but thankfully not much wind moves in until about 4am Friday morning.

Friday will be downright terrible. We'll have temperatures plummeting into the lower 10s if not sub-zero to the south with very high winds. Winds could gust over 50 mph with heavy snow ongoing. This will create some blizzard conditions with near zero visibility. Wind chill values could go as low as -30 near Hillsdale and -15 near Lansing.

Snow continues into the day Saturday with high winds.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for 8-17inches of snow. The higher totals will be for the western part of the area near Grand Rapids Thursday through Saturday evening.

