Quiet Wednesday before a rowdy Thursday moves in

LANSING, Mich. — Skies will clear overnight with temperatures in the 20s. Expect sunshine and mid 40s with light winds for the day Wednesday! Thursday heavy rain, high winds, and warmth move through the area.

Tonight we'll clear out with lows in the upper 20s and winds about 10-15 mph out of the west. Wind chill values could be as low as about 15 degrees.

Sunshine with some high clouds will grace the skies for the day Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle 40s with light winds! Enjoy!

Rain, which will be heavy at times, moves in overnight into the start of our Thursday. Even a few thunderstorms are likely during the morning hours. Temperatures will soar to 50 degrees in the afternoon with winds gusting as high as 45mph through the day. Rainfall totals will be 3/4" to 1" across the area.

Friday we'll have mostly cloudy skies with highs back down in the middle to upper 30s.

