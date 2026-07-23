Quiet Weather Through Saturday Before Storm Chances Return

LANSING, Mich. — Tonight will feature mostly clear skies with overnight lows falling into the mid-50s. Pleasant conditions continue Friday with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs climbing into the upper 70s. Saturday will be another beautiful summer day with abundant sunshine and highs reaching the middle 80s.

The quiet weather won't last forever.

Moisture will begin increasing Saturday evening, bringing the first opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms. While not everyone will see rain Saturday night, it's the beginning of a more active pattern that will continue into early next week.

Forecast models continue to indicate Sunday and Monday will have the greatest potential for stronger thunderstorms. A warm and increasingly humid air mass will move into the Great Lakes, with temperatures climbing to around 90 degrees both days. Heat index values could approach the upper 90s, especially across our southern communities near Jackson.

Several disturbances moving through the northwest flow aloft will provide periods of showers and thunderstorms from Sunday through Tuesday. While it's too early to pinpoint exact timing, Sunday afternoon and evening, along with Monday afternoon and evening, currently appear to offer the greatest chance for stronger storms. Some storms could become severe with damaging wind gusts, while heavy rainfall will also be possible due to increasing atmospheric moisture.

By Tuesday, temperatures begin to ease back into the mid-80s as the threat for storms gradually decreases.

7-Day Forecast

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 78°. Low 55°.

Friday: Mostly sunny with comfortable conditions. High 81°. Low 57°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 84°. Low 66°. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible late Saturday night.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Hot and humid. High 90°. Low 67°.

Monday: Warm and humid with another chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become strong. High 90°. Low 66°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for an early shower or thunderstorm. High 85°. Low 61°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. High 84°.

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