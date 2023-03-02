Quiet Thursday with snow and wind poised for Friday

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds and comfortable temperatures move in Thursday. Friday, however, will bring a classic snow storm into the state of Michigan. Thankfully, the effects will only be for Friday itself. In this tough economy a huge trip to the grocery store isn't necessary. You'll only need a few meals on hand before the roads get back to normal with sunshine and warmth into the weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 30 degrees.

Thursday: Cloudy with a few flurries and a high of 40 degrees. Winds become northeast at 5-10mph.

Friday: Snow moves in after 10am becoming heavy shortly after. Expect heavy snow to taper off around 9-10pm Friday night. Winds will howl up to 50mph at times. This will create brief, blinding, white-out conditions across mid-Michigan. Travel is not recommended from Noon until after 10pm Friday night. A swatch of 6-11" is possible with exact positioning to be determined Thursday afternoon.

Saturday we'll have clearing skies with a high of 35. Some sun and 41 by Sunday.

