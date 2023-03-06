Quiet for a few days with seasonable temps

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will be close to the average of 40 degrees for this time of year. Expect sunshine with some breezy winds at times as well. We're tracking our next system that will move in on Friday.

Tonight a round of wintry mix and snow is likely that could leave around one inch of accumulation for folks along I-69 in Clinton and Shiawassee Counties. Lows will fall into the upper 20s. Roads should be ok for the most part with bridges and overpasses having the best chance for some light icing.

Tuesday will be a great early March day! Expect highs to top out near 40 degrees or just over with sunshine. Winds will be breezy at times up to about 20 mph out of the northeast.

Wednesday promises some more sunshine with a high of about 41 degrees. Winds will once again be breezy out of the northeast, but not awful.

Thursday more clouds move in with a high of about 40 once more.

Friday our next system could be heading our way. This will likely bring some accumulating snowfall. However, there could be some changes to timing of this and the intensity. We'll track it carefully over the next few nice days.

