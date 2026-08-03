Quiet conditions overnight: Tracking midweek showers and T-storms

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Clear skies, with an overnight low of 64°F.

Sunshine takes over Monday with highs climbing into the lower 80s and comfortable humidity levels. Tuesday will be even warmer as highs reach the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies.

If you have outdoor projects, sporting events, or travel plans, Monday and Tuesday will offer the best weather of the week.

Rain Chances Return Midweek

Changes begin Wednesday night as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

That front, combined with a disturbance in the upper atmosphere, is expected to move across Lower Michigan sometime Wednesday night into Thursday. As the front arrives, the atmosphere will become more favorable for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

An Unsettled Pattern Takes Hold

Unlike the first half of the week, the weather pattern becomes much less predictable from Wednesday through the weekend.

A broad upper-level trough is expected to settle across the Great Lakes, allowing multiple disturbances to rotate through the region. That means several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms, although it's too early to determine exactly when or where storms will develop each day.

Rather than continuous rain, expect periods of dry weather interrupted by occasional rounds of showers and thunderstorms. As we get closer, confidence in the timing and severity of any storms will improve, so be sure to check back for updates throughout the week.

7-Day Forecast

Monday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity.

High: 82° | Low: 55°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. A great day to be outside.

High: 85° | Low: 62°

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night as a cold front moves through.

High: 85° | Low: 63°

Thursday: Partly sunny with additional showers and thunderstorms.

High: 82° | Low: 62°

Friday: Warm and sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

High: 85° | Low: 66°

Saturday: Partly sunny with more scattered showers.

High: 87° | Low: 64°

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with chances for showers

High: 87° |

Looking Ahead

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts. Monday and Tuesday will provide some of the nicest weather of the week before a more active pattern returns.

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