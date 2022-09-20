Powerful cold front will drop temperatures and bring a lot of wind to mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — A few more storms are likely later into Tuesday evening with another round POSSIBLE Wednesday morning. While severe chances are low, some of these storms could still pack high winds of 40-50mph.

Overnight we'll be warm with those storm chances. Expect lows to barely fall below 70 degrees in many cases. Winds will be southwest at about 10-15mph.

Wednesday a round of showers and storms is likely in the morning with some clearing midday. This brief spot of sunshine with a strong southwest wind should be all we need to soar into the lower 80s. By 3pm the actual cold front passes through. Expect a sharp drop in the humidity and temperatures as winds increase out of the northwest. By dinnertime, some of us could already have dropped 15-20 degrees!

Thursday we'll have clouds and a few scattered showers through the day. Northwest winds gust 20-25mph. High temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees.

Friday will be B-E-A-U-T-I-F-U-L. After a cold start near 40 degrees, expect a high of 63 degrees with light winds and sunshine!

