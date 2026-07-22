Pleasant Summer Stretch Gives Way to Weekend Heat and Storm Chances in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Mid-Michigan is in for an excellent stretch of summer weather over the next several days, with sunshine, comfortable humidity, and cool mornings making for nearly perfect conditions through the end of the workweek. If you've been looking for a chance to spend time outdoors, the forecast is lining up in your favor.

Wednesday starts the stretch with mostly sunny skies and a comfortable afternoon high of 75 degrees. Overnight temperatures will dip into the lower 50s, providing a refreshingly cool start to Thursday.

Temperatures continue to climb gradually on Thursday, reaching 78 degrees under mostly sunny skies before warming into the lower 80s on Friday. Friday will feature wall-to-wall sunshine and a high of 82 degrees, making it one of the nicest days of the forecast.

By the weekend, summer heat begins to make a comeback. Saturday remains mostly sunny with highs reaching 85 degrees. While humidity starts creeping upward, most of the day looks dry and pleasant.

Sunday will be the hottest day of the seven-day forecast, with afternoon temperatures climbing to 89 degrees. Along with the added heat comes increasing humidity, and that combination could spark a few afternoon or evening thunderstorms. Not everyone will see rain, but it's a reminder that a more typical midsummer pattern is returning.

The unsettled weather lingers into early next week. Monday stays warm with highs around 87 degrees, and scattered thunderstorms remain possible throughout the day. Tuesday brings similar conditions with highs near 85 degrees, featuring a mix of sunshine, clouds, and another chance for pop-up thunderstorms.

While rain chances return during the second half of the forecast, they won't be a washout. Many locations will still enjoy dry periods, but you'll want to keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans Sunday through Tuesday.

Overall, the first half of the forecast offers some of the most comfortable weather we've experienced in weeks before warmer, more humid air settles back into Mid-Michigan.

7-DAY FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a beautiful summer day on tap. High 75°, low 51°.

Thursday: Another pleasant day featuring mostly sunny skies. High 78°, low 55°.

Friday: Sunshine takes center stage as temperatures warm into the low 80s. High 82°, low 57°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer with a summer feel. High 85°, low 66°.

Sunday: The hottest day of the forecast. Mostly sunny with increasing humidity and the chance for an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. High 89°, low 65°.

Monday: Warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms possible. High 87°, low 64°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with another chance for scattered thunderstorms. High 85°, low 64°.

The Bottom Line

Mid-Michigan is in for a fantastic stretch of weather through the end of the workweek, with sunshine, comfortable humidity, and gradually warming temperatures. The weekend brings back the summer heat, and while Sunday through Tuesday won't be complete washouts, higher humidity will lead to periodic chances for scattered thunderstorms. Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts, and keep an eye on the forecast as we head into next week.

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