Passing cold front brings relief in more ways than one

LANSING, Mich. — Cold front will bring cooler highs and lower humidity by Friday. It should be quite nice outside for a couple days before the heat moves back in. Overnight lows are expected to be in the 50s as well.

Tonight: Muggy with an isolated shower or storm. Low 69.

Thursday: Isolated showers and storms clearing in the afternoon. High 80.

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Low 57.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 78.

Saturday: Isolated showers or storms. High 76.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 84.

