LANSING, Mich. — Winds out of the southwest strengthen today ahead of an incoming cold front. This same cold front will drive the return of showers and storms across our neighborhoods today. Make sure to pack the umbrella when heading outside.

High temperatures will reach the upper 70's by the early afternoon hours as once showers arrive in our neighborhoods, we will gradually cool. We will see increasing cloud cover throughout the morning hours Wednesday and staying dry.

Fox 47 News Highs expected to reach upper 70's today ahead of cold frontal advancement

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Pack the umbrella as showers and storms arrive Wednesday afternoon in Mid-Michigan

We could see a spotty shower develop in the early afternoon hours, however, more uniform areas of showers and storms will arrive as early as 2 PM Wednesday afternoon. This is also when we could start seeing impacts such as strong winds with gusts possibly exceeding 30 mph within stronger storms and heavy rainfall rates.

These showers could potentially last into the overnight hours through 3 AM with lake enhanced rain possible as we head into Thursday morning as winds shift out of the north. Rainfall totals for this system could range up to .5" or up to 1" within areas that see stronger storms with heavy rainfall.

Fox 47 News We could see more uniform showers begin after 2 PM today with breezy conditions and heavy rainfall rates possible

A secondary, fast moving, low pressure system is looking to wrap around the already existing trough through the state of Michigan Friday. This will bring renewed chances for showers as well as strong winds. We could potentially see winds exceed 40 mph. If you have any flowers, plants, or light weight objects outdoors, make sure to bring them in, especially for Friday as we close the week breezy.

Fox 47 News Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible Friday as another low pressure system advances through Michigan

Fall like conditions will be favored beginning Thursday with highs cooling to the mid 60's. This high temperatures trend will last through the rest of the work week and through the weekend. A gradual warm up looks to begin as we begin a new week Monday.

Fox 47 News Showers continue through Friday as we start to dry up this weekend with more fall like conditions favored

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.