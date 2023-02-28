Overnight wintry mix turns into warm Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures should stay over freezing, so there shouldn't be icy roads into Wednesday despite overnight wintry mix. By the afternoon, some areas could flirt with 60 degrees with a little bit of sunshine coming out. Expect a wintry mix into Friday.
Tonight: Wintry mix with a low of 33 degrees.
Wednesday: Wintry mix in the morning with partly sunny conditions into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to the north and upper 50s to the south.
Thursday: Clouds with a high of 39 degrees.
Friday: Snow turning to rain with a high of 34 degrees. Northeast winds howl to near 45mph.
Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.