Overnight wintry mix turns into warm Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures should stay over freezing, so there shouldn't be icy roads into Wednesday despite overnight wintry mix. By the afternoon, some areas could flirt with 60 degrees with a little bit of sunshine coming out. Expect a wintry mix into Friday.

Tonight: Wintry mix with a low of 33 degrees.

Wednesday: Wintry mix in the morning with partly sunny conditions into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to the north and upper 50s to the south.

Thursday: Clouds with a high of 39 degrees.

Friday: Snow turning to rain with a high of 34 degrees. Northeast winds howl to near 45mph.

