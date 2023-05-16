Only one rain chance for a dry Michigan in mid-May

LANSING, Mich. — We were dry enough for a fire weather warning on Tuesday. With only one rain chance over the next 7-10 days, we will likely see the fire danger go much higher into next week. Temperature warm.

Tonight: Clear. Low 40.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 64.

Thursday: Sunny. High 70.

Friday: Chance of afternoon showers and storms. High 77.

Saturday: Lingering clouds. High 69.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 75.

