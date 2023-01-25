One system exits Michigan, three more line up to move in

LANSING, Mich. — More snow and cold will be in the forecast the next seven days. Expect temperatures to fall into the 20s for highs and 10s for lows. That means what falls as snow will remain on the ground for a while!

Tonight a few isolated snow showers are possible with a low in the upper 20s.

Thursday some scattered snow showers will move through, especially after lunchtime. Expect an inch or less of accumulation. Winds will be northwest at about 5-10 mph with a high of 32 degrees.

Friday winds increase to 20-25mph out of the southwest. Snow moves in after the noon hour and will be scattered in nature until about dinnertime. Accumulation will be 1-2" and blowing around like crazy. Highs top out at 32 degrees.

Saturday we'll be quiet to start with highs in the middle 20s. More snow moves in by the afternoon and lasts through the day Sunday. This time as it will be a fluffier snow due to the cold.

Sunday will feature snow showers as well with a total accumulation of about 3-5" from Saturday night through Sunday night. Highs will be in the lower 20s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook