LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures are on the rise today across Mid-Michigan as we are trending a bit warmer today than what we discussed yesterday. Highs will warm to the upper 80's today in Lansing taking our trend above average. We will see one more day of mostly sunny skies across Mid-Michigan before showers and storms return to the forecast as we enter the weekend.

We could see a few afternoon clouds, but no major impacts are expected today. We could see wind gusts around 15 mph today with an isolated 20-25 mph gust possible.

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One more day of sun Thursday before showers and storms return to Mid-Michigan

An area of low pressure out to the west tracks east, and paired with an upper level low, drives the return of showers and storms to our area beginning late Friday. A surface cold front will sag south through the state on Saturday and take us into Sunday where drier, cooler air will return to the forecast by the time we start a new week.

Fox 47 News Low pressure out over the plains paired with an upper level low push showers and storms back into Mid-Michigan late Friday

Cloud cover increases through the day Friday with some possible sunshine to start us out. However, once we reach the mid-afternoon hours, we will be turning a bit gloomier. Showers don't arrive until past 9 PM Friday with potential for tame thunderstorms as well.

Fox 47 News Showers and storms begin after 9 PM Friday with some heavy rainfall rates possible into Saturday morning

No severe impacts are expected at the moment with showers and storms both Friday and Saturday. However, the initial round of overnight showers and potential storms Friday into Saturday could bring some heavier rainfall rates that could lead to some localized ponding in areas like Clinton and Eaton counties. Stay weather aware while heading out on the roads Saturday morning.

Fox 47 News Localized ponding remains possible for showers and storms that advance through Mid-Michigan late Friday into Saturday morning

Showers and tame storms continue through the daytime hours Saturday as we await the cold front to pass. We are lacking instability, a key ingredient for thunderstorm development, which is why no severe impacts are expected at the moment. Winds will only gust up to 25 mph Saturday with the front advancing during the AM hours Sunday.

Fox 47 News Showers and and a possible tame thunderstorm continues throughout the day Saturday with no major impacts expected at the moment

We could see some lingering showers and a potential rumble of thunder Sunday morning. However, we will be in a drying trend once the cold front passes through. Temperatures will drop back into the lower 80's early next week with, at the moment, mostly sunny skies. No major impacts are expected for election day at this time as we hope it sticks that way as we could see precipitation return as early as Wednesday next week.

Fox 47 News One last day of sun before clouds increase Friday ahead of showers and tame thunderstorms through the weekend with more sunshine to start a brand new week

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