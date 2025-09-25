LANSING, Mich. — Following the past few days filled with showers, storms, and mostly cloudy skies, our weather pattern will be changing heading into the weekend. Warmer and sunnier conditions are favored once we reach Saturday and Sunday with no precipitation left in sight for the 7-Day period.

High temperatures today will remain where they should be for this time of year in the lower 70's. The upper level area of low pressure still influences the forecast for the majority of the day as it begins to track south and exit the region for Friday and going forward. We can still expect mostly cloudy skies for the first half of the day as well as areas of limited visibility out on the roadways.

Fox 47 News A few showers and a possible thunderstorm today as precipitation heads out in time for the weekend

One more day of showers and possible storms as dry, warm weather settles into Mid-Michigan for the weekend

A few showers are possible as early as the mid morning hours across our neighborhoods with no major impacts expected. We could see an isolated thunderstorms once we reach the early afternoon hours and lasting through the daytime hours. Any storms we do see should stay non severe as we lack ample instability. the frontal passage at the surface that aided in forcing of passing showers and storms has moved off east, away from our neighborhoods.

Bring the umbrella when heading out the door, even through you might not need to use it today. Once you head home, you can put the umbrella away as dry conditions prevail for the remainder of the 7-Day period. Mostly sunny skies are expected Friday through Monday with temperatures warming in the upper 70's and possibly reaching the lower 80's.

The Lions face off against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field Sunday. If heading over to Detroit for kickoff at 1 PM EDT, you can expect summer-like conditions with high temps flirting with 80 degrees and mostly sunny skies. These conditions will continue through the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Fox 47 News Lions face the Cleveland Browns Sunday with summer-like conditions expected

Partly cloudy skies will return to our neighborhoods beginning next week with temperatures in the upper 70's Monday and cooling off Wednesday into the mid 70's. By next week, we should be seeing daytime highs in the upper 60's. Seasonable daytime highs remain above average following today.

Fox 47 News One last day with showers and storms possible ahead of a warmer, dry weekend

