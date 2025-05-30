LANSING, Mich. — As we close the work week, we will be tracking another batch of showers and some potential storms for later Friday afternoon.

A cold front will advance southward today across all of our neighborhoods driving the shower and storm potential. Because of this cold front, we will be entering the weekend with cooler than average temperatures with winds out of the northwest.

Fox 47 News We are not tracking any severe weather impacts at the moment

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

One last round of possible showers and storms ahead of clear skies and warming temps

At the moment, no severe impacts are expected with these showers and storms as they are more focused in the western portion of the state. However, we could see these storms inch into our neighborhoods this evening as well. Key time frames to watch for showers and storms are from 4 PM to 2 AM. Main impacts include gusty winds up to 30 mph and some possible small hail if we see some storms set up.

Fox 47 News We could see wind gusts today exceed 30 mph

Following the cold front, surface high pressure will keep our neighborhoods dry with clearing skies. Mostly sunny conditions will last into next week. Our next best chance for showers returns midweek next week with storm potential. It is still a bit too early to discuss impacts, but we will be watching it closely.

Our weather setup today is also allowing for Canadian wildfire smoke to make its way into our neighborhoods this evening. We could see air quality values in our neighborhoods today in the Moderate range which could impact a small number of people with respiratory sensitivities. If we see some clearing in our skies this evening, hazy skies could be possible as well. This northwesterly wind trend will continue into the weekend which could renew chances for wildfire smoke in our area.

Fox 47 News Moderate air quality is expected in our neighborhoods today with hazy skies possible this PM

Temperatures warm into the upper 70's and into the 80's for next week. With present moisture possible, we could be dealing with some muggy conditions as well as potential storms. We will be watching very closely.

Fox 47 News Temps warm heading into next week with showers returning midweek

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook