LANSING, Mich. — Seasonably average high temperatures continue in our neighborhoods today with highs in the mid 80's. Dew points will remain in the mid to lower 60's today allowing for more comfortable conditions outside.

As we enter the holiday weekend, we will see our temperatures rising as well as humidity returning.

One last day of seasonable temperatures before a holiday warm up in Mid-Michigan

A weakening cold front approaches our neighborhoods today and is expected to stall out across Mid-Michigan this evening. We will not see much in the way drastic temperature changes, but isolated thunderstorm chances are renewed for the day today as well. These thunderstorms should stay tame and develop during peak heating times this afternoon. This trend will continue through Saturday.

Fox 47 News We are not expecting much in the way of severe impacts with isolated t-storm chances today

Wind direction turns out of the south on Friday allowing for warm and mosit air to return to our neighborhoods. High temps for the fourth will warm into the upper 80's. with dew points climbing into the upper 60's. We will feel a bit more humid than what we have been observing this week.

Heat index values will climb into the upper 80's/lower 90's on Friday given the clear skies. We will be watching for a pop up shower or thunderstorm as well. Make sure to keep cool if you are planning on spending a lot of time outside on Friday.

Fox 47 News Make sure to have a way to keep cool when spending time outside this holiday

If seeing or using fireworks Friday night, showers chances diminish past sunset allowing for more good firework conditions. Temperatures will cool into the lower 80's/upper 70's during the early nighttime hours from 9 PM to 11 PM.

However, if using any fireworks, be cautious of your surroundings given the dry conditions across the state of Michigan.

Fox 47 News Once the sun sets, mostly clear skies allows for good firework conditions

Saturday high temperatures will warm into the lower 90's with heat index values into the 90's as well. We are still expecting to see clear skies with a small chance for a pop up shower and storm during peak heating hours. We will be watching closely.

Our next best chance for organized showers and storms comes on Sunday ahead of a cold frontal passage that will sweep through that evening. We will be watching closely for any severe impacts these storms could bring as we will begin to cool gradually heading into the new week.

Fox 47 News Temps warm up for the holiday weekend with better storm chances on Sunday

