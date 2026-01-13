LANSING, Mich. — We start the day off with increasing cloud cover as we track the impacts of a passing clipper system off to the north. We will see showers move into our neighborhoods today. However, with the lack of moisture, showers should stay light.

We are looking at rain as our main precipitation type today as we are still observing winds today across our neighborhoods out of the south. These southerly winds will aid in warming our temperatures into the lower 40's. This is the last day in our 7-Day with mild temperatures forecast.

Fox 47 News Temperatures warm into the lower 40's today with a few chances for light rain showers

One last day of mild temperatures ahead of a sharp cooldown and returning snow

Winds today will remain strong with gusts approaching 40 mph in the early afternoon hours as a warm front advances through our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Strong winds today could allow gusts to reach 40 mph

Strong winds will continue into the afternoon hours and through the overnight as a cold front sags south through our neighborhoods bringing snow back to our neighborhoods.

Prior to the overnight mixing, we could see some partial clearing in the afternoon hours following some light rain chances from 12 PM to 2 PM. However, as that cold front approaches we could see some scattered light rain develop across our neighborhoods late this evening and mix into snow during the overnight hours. By the time we reach the AM hours, we could see some slick spots on roadways as well as some blowing snow with continued strong winds.

However, snow totals will not be too large as we lack deep moisture. We are only looking at up to an inch of snowfall by the time we reach Thursday.

Fox 47 News Rain mixes to snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with slick spots possible for the Wednesday AM commute

Thursday brings partly cloudy skies as a ridging pattern builds in with highs in the lower 20's.

Snow returns Friday and looks to last through the entire weekend and into Monday as well. It is still a bit too early to talk forecast snow amounts, however, we could see some travel hazards affiliated with all this snowfall this weekend.

Fox 47 News Light rain today mixing into snow overnight with temperatures gradually falling throughout the day Wednesday. Temps stay cool through the rest of the 7-Day with multiple days of snow expected

