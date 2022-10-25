One gloomy day for mid-Michigan before more great weather moves in

LANSING, Mich. — Rain and wind will be with us Wednesday before nicer weather moves in for Thursday and Friday. Sunshine makes a quick return with highs in the 60s.

Tonight rain showers will continue with lows in the upper 50s.

Upper 50s is where we start on Wednesday. A cold front comes through first thing in the morning dropping us into the upper 40s within a few hours. Rain will be on/off in nature into the afternoon. We'll start clearing out after 3pm.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 54.

Friday through Sunday will be sunny with a high near 60.

