One gloomy day for mid-Michigan before more great weather moves in

LANSING, Mich. — Rain and wind will be with us Wednesday before nicer weather moves in for Thursday and Friday. Sunshine makes a quick return with highs in the 60s.
Tonight rain showers will continue with lows in the upper 50s.
Upper 50s is where we start on Wednesday. A cold front comes through first thing in the morning dropping us into the upper 40s within a few hours. Rain will be on/off in nature into the afternoon. We'll start clearing out after 3pm.
Thursday will be sunny with a high of 54.
Friday through Sunday will be sunny with a high near 60.
