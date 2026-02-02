New snow showers may impact your morning commute

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: A clipper system will start to move in overnight, but snow should not arrive for the Lansing area until very early for your morning commute. Temperatures are expected to reach an overnight low of about 10°F, with winds out of the SW at 7mph.

Monday:

Scattered snow showers are expected to move across some of our neighborhoods as the clipper system continues to move through during the day. Slightly warmer conditions start to creep in as warm air advects in from the south. Temperatures are expected to top out around 27°F.

Tuesday-Thursday:

Dry conditions with plenty of sunshine as high pressure builds in across our neighborhoods. Temperatures will remain in the low-mid 20s. However, late Thursday night into Friday, snow showers are expected to return as a more impactful clipper system starts to head into our Neighborhoods.

Friday:

Snow continues to fall across our neighborhoods during the day, then starts drying out for our nighttime hours. Temperatures are expected to climb near normal, 30°F, but take a huge dive at night to a low of -1°F.

Saturday-Sunday: Partly sunny conditions prevail, but each day carries a small chance for isolated snow showers to fall at times. The temperatures are significantly colder, only reaching highs of about 16°F on Saturday and 22°F on Sunday.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.