Near record warmth moving into Michigan to kick-off November

LANSING, Mich. — Highs will likely be within five degrees of record highs multiple times over the course of the next week. Expect overnight lows to be very warm for this time of year as well.

Record highs in Lansing are as follows:

Wednesday: 76 (1938)

Thursday: 77 (2015)

Friday: 76 (2015)

Saturday: 77 (1975)

Sunday: 72 (1895)

Record warm lows in Lansing are as follows:

Wednesday: 58 (1936)

Thursday: 58 (1987)

Friday: 59 (1994)

Saturday: 56 (2015)

Sunday: 58 (1924)

Tonight we'll cool off only into the lower 40s for lows. Skies will be clear with a light wind out of the southwest.

Wednesday we'll have bright sunshine and highs in the upper 60s! There will be a lovely breeze out of the south at about 5-10mph.

Thursday and Friday some high clouds are possible, but that won't slow us down! Expect highs right around 70 degrees both days. Friday morning's low will be around 55 degrees and Saturday's low will likely by in the upper 60s.

Saturday afternoon we'll make a run into the 70 degree range once more. A fast moving system blows through in the afternoon and overnight into Sunday. Expect some rain and winds gusting over 40mph. Sunday we'll clear out with a high of about 65.

