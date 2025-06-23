LANSING, Mich. — Dangerous heat continues in our neighborhoods as we start a brand new week. We closed our weekend with high temperatures nearing record highs in some of our neighborhoods. That story is renewed into Monday as well. High temperatures range in the mid 90's today across our neighborhoods with an abundance of sunshine expected.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Near record heat continues in Mid-Michigan to start the new week

A Heat Advisory is still in effect for Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, and Jackson counties through 8 PM Monday evening. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for Hillsdale County through 8 PM Tuesday. This heat could bring heat index values into the triple digits. This heat can be dangerous for those and it is urged to limit your time outdoors during this time.

Fox 47 News Heat Advisory in effect across most of our neighborhoods through Monday 8 PM

Winds out of the southwest continue today allowing for the transfer of warm, moist air into our neighborhoods. Elevated dew points in the mid 70's will make it sticky and uncomfortable outside similar to how we ended the weekend.

Fox 47 News Elevated heat index values possibly reaching triple digits Monday

An incoming cold front will start to change our weather pattern as we enter midweek. Tuesday still shows high temperatures in the lower 90's and still dangerously hot outside. However, a cold front wil advance through our neighborhoods allowing for thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon/evening hours.

We are watching the time frame from Tuesday 3 PM to Midnight. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for severe weather across all of our neighborhoods for Tuesday PM with damaging winds being the main impact with these thunderstorms.

Fox 47 News Advancing cold front drives thunderstorms in our neighborhoods Tuesday

Thunderstorm chances will continue through the rest of the week as the cold front is expected to stall out and hover around the Great Lakes region through the majority of this week. We can start to see some improvements by this weekend with limited t-storm chances. We will continue to watch carefully as we progress through the week as temperatures will cool into the mid to upper 80's starting Wednesday.

Fox 47 News Hot conditions continue this week with showers and thunderstorms returning

LEARN MORE ABOUT HEAT AND HEALTH CONCERNS BELOW

The difference between heat exhaustion and stroke

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook