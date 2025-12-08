LANSING, Mich. — Following another round of snow Sunday morning, winter weather will not be taking a break here in southern Michigan. We are waking up to cold temperatures with some neighborhoods dropping air temperatures below zero with feels like temperatures below zero across nearly all of our neighborhoods. We will see daytime highs reach the mid 20's today which continues to fall well below average for this time of year.

We will stay dry today with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Our pattern will change overnight tonight as our next clipper system moves across the region. This is the first of two clipper systems that will traverse across our region during the first half of this week.

Fox 47 News Back to back clipper systems to bring winter weather to our neighborhoods for the first half of this weekend

Multiple rounds of winter weather expected this week across Mid-Michigan

As early as 5 AM Tuesday is when we could see snow start to fall in our neighborhoods as it tracks east. Snowfall will continue across all of our neighborhoods during the morning commute hours through 11 AM. We could see some slick spots develop and some limited visibility so make sure to leave some extra time when heading out the door tomorrow morning.

Fox 47 News First round of snowfall moves through Tuesday morning during the AM commute with slick spots possible

Speaking on snow totals for this first round of snowfall, we could see up to 2 inches of snowfall for neighborhoods north of I-94 and up to an inch of snow for areas south of I-94. All of our neighborhoods could also see some freezing drizzle due to winds turning out of the south warming our temperatures to around freezing once we head into the afternoon hours. This could allow for some slick spots on roadways into the afternoon hours as well on Tuesday.

Fox 47 News 1 to 2 inches of snowfall possible across neighborhoods Tuesday morning with some freezing drizzle possible

We only have a short break from precipitation ahead of the second clipper system that will bring rain and snow with temperatures staying in the mid to lower 30's. As early as 8 PM Tuesday, we could see precipitation begin in our neighborhoods as the center of low pressure tracks just north of our neighborhoods through the state.

The back end of this system will bring more snow and rain into the daytime hours Wednesday with morning travel hazards possible. As winds turn back out of the north, temperatures will fall back into the 20's by Thursday with chances for remnant lake effect snow.

Fox 47 News Second round of winter weather brings snow and rain with warming temps due to strengthening winds out of the south

We are watching for another system late in the week Friday with renewed snowfall and possible hazards. Temperature swill remain chilly with highs in the lower 20's late in the week and overnight lows falling back into the single digits late this weekend.

Fox 47 News Multiple rounds of winter weather expected this week with hazardous travel possible and cooler than average temperatures favored

