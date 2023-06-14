Much needed rain chances hang around one more day

LANSING, Mich. — Brace yourselves, more hot weather will dry out Michigan. Some areas will return to temperatures ten or more degrees above normal with very little beneficial moisture coming our way. Wildfire smoke from Canada is possible each and every day through the middle of next week. Expect the fire danger to once more rise into the "Extreme" category as well.

For perspective on the temperatures...

Average high: 78

Average low: 57

FORECAST:

Tonight: Isolated shower possible. Low 51.

Thursday: Scattered showers with evening clearing. High 76.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 83.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 86.

