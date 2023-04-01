Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Much colder with high winds Saturday

Expect winds to gust over 40mph at times through the day dropping temps
Much colder with high winds Saturday
Posted at 9:34 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 21:34:09-04

LANSING, Mich. — Expect winds to gust over 40mph at times through the day dropping temperatures from the 40s into the 30s. There will be some rain mixing in with snow at times as well. We'll warm on Sunday.

Tonight: Storms exit the area. Low 45.

Saturday: Starting at 45 then falling to 35 in the afternoon. Rain / snow mix likely with wind gusting over 45mph.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a high in the lower 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a high in the lower 60s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood

FOX 47 News is in your neighborhood!