Much colder with high winds Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — Expect winds to gust over 40mph at times through the day dropping temperatures from the 40s into the 30s. There will be some rain mixing in with snow at times as well. We'll warm on Sunday.

Tonight: Storms exit the area. Low 45.

Saturday: Starting at 45 then falling to 35 in the afternoon. Rain / snow mix likely with wind gusting over 45mph.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a high in the lower 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a high in the lower 60s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook