Most sunshine in weeks coming for Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — For the first time since before Thanksgiving, we could have more than one sunny day in a row. It's been a long, dreary, tiring six week in Michigan with perpetual cloud cover. First, we have one more cloudy day with flurries to get through.

Tonight, expect a few light snow showers to pass on by. These won't cause us many issues at all. Lows will be right around freezing. Watch out for a few slick spots on bridges / overpasses Friday morning. For the most part, we shouldn't experience many issues though.

Friday we'll have a few flurries with cloud cover. Those clouds could start breaking apart toward sunset, but don't expect widespread sunshine until Saturday. Highs will be right around 35 degrees with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph.

Winds go way light into Saturday. They'll be north at 3-6mph. Sunshine will break out with high temperatures right around 35 degrees. With the light winds, though, it won't feel bad at all with the wind chill. Get out and enjoy!

Sunday a system passing to our south may throw a few extra clouds our way, but we are still calling for partly cloudy conditions. Expect highs in the upper 30s.

Monday we'll keep the sun with a high of 40 or warmer!

