LANSING, Mich. — Following a brief break on Saturday, winds maintain strong as we start a brand new week Monday. Gusts Monday morning have been observed exceeding 25 mph in some of our neighborhoods.

We are also observing an advancing cold front driving scattered showers across Michigan and our neighborhoods this morning. These showers will move through with little or no impacts to our morning commutes. Showers and cloud cover will exit by noon as the cold front advances past our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News AM scattered showers come to an end by noon Monday with little to no impacts when heading out the door

Along the cold front, we could see wind gusts max up to 35 mph across our neighborhoods this afternoon. As it passes through our neighborhoods, winds will weaken through the overnight period with gusts up to 20 mph. Feels like temperatures could drop into the upper 20's when heading out the door tomorrow. Make sure to bundle up during these morning hours.

Fox 47 News Winds gust up to 35 mph Monday afternoon out of the west

We will remain dry with partly cloudy skies Tuesday with another low pressure system driving showers through the region Wednesday. However, a lot of these showers will remain north of our neighborhoods with a more isolated chances Wednesday afternoon/evening with no major impacts or accumulations expected.

Morning showers to afternoon sunshine and strong winds to start the week in Mid-Michigan

We have more active weather once we reach the end of our week and into the weekend as a shortwave trough effects the region overnight Thursday into Friday with an incoming cold front driving uniform showers Friday. These showers have a better chance of producing measurable rainfall. We will cool into Saturday with highs in the upper 40's. However, a secondary low will track through the area Saturday into Sunday which will aid in dropping our temperatures further with highs Sunday in the lower 40's and overnight lows at or below freezing.

Fox 47 News Winds turning out of the north Sunday will bring a cold air mass into our neighborhoods with high temps dropping into the lower 40's

With this colder air in place, we could see rain showers mix into a wintry precipitation type during the morning hours of Sunday and overnight hours Sunday into Monday. Now, this setup is still a bit further out and we could still see some changes to the evolution and placement of this colder air mass. We will continue to watch closely, however, our neighborhoods do see our average first snow in early November.

Fox 47 News As a colder air mass drops into the state of Michigan this weekend, we could see our first flakes fly. However, we could still see some changes to this evolution

We are expecting to stay dry Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to lower 50's with weekend temperatures falling into the 40's with overnight lows close to or below freezing.

Fox 47 News Shower chances Wednesday shouldn't bring much in the way of impacts with this weekend bringing cooler air and possibly our first snowflakes

