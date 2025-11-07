LANSING, Mich. — We are starting the day off with showers and heavier precipitation rates as a clipper system moves through the region this morning. Lightning has been observed with these showers on the west side of the state with heavier rainfall rates closing out the 6 AM hour in southern neighborhoods of Jackson and Hillsdale counties.

Showers will come to an end in the mid to late morning hours today with cloud cover lingering through noon. We could see the sunshine pop up in the early afternoon hours. Daytime highs still have a chance to reach the mid to upper 50's this morning across our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News High temps reach the mid to upper 50's today as showers come to an end this afternoon

Morning showers and breezy conditions Friday with snow over the weekend in Mid-Michigan

Winds will remain strong even after these showers exit with gusts up to 35 mph across our neighborhoods. This is ahead of a secondary cold front which will shift our winds out of the north and help in cooling us down overnight tonight and into tomorrow.

Fox 47 News Winds gust up to 35 mph today across our neighborhoods

We will stay dry during the daytime hours Saturday with our next system approaching Saturday evening with a first snowflakes of the season expected. The center of low pressure is tracking east, south of the state of Michigan. As early as the evening hours Saturday, we could see some rain showers move into our neighborhoods and then mix as we gradually cool with winds out of the north as we enter the overnight period. Wet snow will continue through the first half of the day Sunday.

Now looking at two different models below, we can see that the persistent areas of snow are tracking a bit further south with more scattered snow in our northern neighborhoods of Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton counties. This could allow for more snow in Jackson and Hillsdale counties.

Fox 47 News The HRRR model also shows snow shifting a bit further south than expected overnight Saturday into Sunday

Fox 47 News the GRAF model shows the snow shifting a bit further south across our neighborhoods overnight Saturday into Sunday

Ground temperatures are still a bit warm, but persistent snow during the overnight and morning hours could create slick spots on roadways. Make sure to stay weather aware when heading on the roads Sunday morning. We could see up to 2" of snow in our northern neighborhoods with possible 3" in southern neighborhoods from Saturday night into the first half of the day Sunday.

Fox 47 News We could still see changes to this map prior to event but southern neighborhoods could see up to 3" while northern neighborhoods could see up to 2" of snowfall Saturday PM into Sunday

Sunday evening into Monday could see additional lake effect snow as the upper level low exits and winds turn out of the northwest. We will gradually warm and dry up heading into midweek next week.

Fox 47 News Rain showers come to an end this afternoon as we continue to track accumulating snowfall over the weekend

