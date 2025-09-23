LANSING, Mich. — We are starting our Tuesday off with limited visibility across our neighborhoods. Hillsdale County is under a Dense Fog Advisory which is expected to last through 10 AM Tuesday morning. When heading out the door in Hillsdale, you could run into areas of reduced visibility less than a mile. Make sure to leave extra time and stay weather aware on the roads. The rest of our neighborhoods could also run into some areas of patchy fog this morning.

Fox 47 News The Dense Fog Advisory is expected to last through 10 AM Tuesday with visibility down less than a mile

High temperatures today will remain in the mid to upper 70's. This is similar to what we saw yesterday. The moist air mass will remain in place with dew points in the mid to lower 60's. Pair this moisture with present instability and forcing from the sagging frontal passage, storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon.

Fox 47 News High temps reach the upper 70's today with scattered showers and storms expected

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Morning fog to afternoon showers and storms across Mid-Michigan Tuesday

The same frontal passage that drove showers early Monday morning will retreat back south across our neighborhoods this afternoon. Storms that do develop could start as early as 2 PM and last through Midnight tonight. Storms are expected to stay non-severe with impacts including heavy rainfall rates and strong winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

Fox 47 News Shower and storms that do develop this afternoon could produce heavy rainfall rates and strong wind gusts up to 40 mph

Overnight, the frontal passage will sag south of the state and stall out. We could still see some possible storms, however, Wednesday afternoon due to the upper level low staying just south of the Michigan border. It won't be until Thursday when this low tracks east and out of the way allowing for decreasing cloud cover into the end of the week and a dry weekend.

Fox 47 News As the frontal passage stalls out just south of Michigan, we could see more storms Wednesday afternoon

Temperatures will cool into the lower 70's beginning Wednesday which is where daytime highs should be for this time of year. However, once high pressure builds in, temps will begin to warm back into the mid to upper 70's. This will commence Friday with the gradually clearing skies.

Fox 47 News Temps cool to lower 70's beginning Wednesday as we track non severe showers and storms

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.