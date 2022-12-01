More wind and cold on the way to mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures warm up a tad Friday only to plummet Saturday. We'll go from the upper 40s near 50 degrees to wind chills in the lower 10s in the matter of a few hours.

Tonight expect lows to remain in the upper 20s and warm a bit before the sun rises. This happens as our south wind increases to around 10mph by Friday morning.

Friday will be cloudy with a strong wind out of the south and southwest. Expect gusts near 40 mph by the afternoon. While highs warm into the upper 40s, the wind chill will remain in the middle 30s.

Saturday morning around 3am our next cold front blasts through. This will have some pockets of rain and snow, but nothing major. Temperatures will fall from about 50 degrees at 3am to about 32 degrees by 8am. Through the day, the winds drop our temperatures more. Wind chill values will be between 10-15 degrees. Bundle up!

Sunday we'll have some sunshine with highs in the upper 30s. Winds still gust near 30 mph through the day which will cause wind chill values to be in the middle 20s.

