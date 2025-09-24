More wet weather as we track showers and thunderstorms across Mid-Michigan Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — Wet weather continues across Mid-Michigan today as our neighborhoods could see more showers and thunderstorms during the daytime hours today. Make sure to bring that umbrella when heading out the door.

High temps today will range similarly to yesterday's daytime high for our northern neighborhoods in the lower 70's. This is right around where we should be for this time of year. We will continue this trend Thursday as well as we hang onto the influence of the upper level low.

Fox 47 News Showers and storms today should stay non severe with heavy rainfall rates still possible

Heavier rainfall with an approaching low pressure system tracks a bit further south today. Storms that we do see today should remain scattered and non severe along the stalled out surface frontal passage which is located just southeast of our neighborhoods. It is expected to stay in that area for the daytime hours.

Fox 47 News Surface frontal passage continues to lie along the Michigan/Ohio border early this afternoon with shower and storm chances present

Instability will not be as strong as what we observed yesterday. Instability will continue to dwindle as the low begins to exit the region. During the daytime hours, we could still see showers and storms produce heavy rainfall rates.

Fox 47 News Showers and storms could last into the mid to late afternoon hours today with no severe impacts expected

The upper level low will begin to track east and take precipitation with it Thursday. However, we could still see some showers and a possible thunderstorms during the day Thursday. We are not expecting any severe impacts for Thursday either with gradually clearing skies once we reach the evening hours.

Temperatures will warm above average beginning Friday in the mid to upper 70's. We could possibly reach 80 degrees this weekend with mostly sunny skies.

Fox 47 News Upper level low tracks east Thursday and brings precipitation with it allowing for a dry weekend with above average temps

