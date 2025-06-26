More thunderstorms today in Mid-Michigan with warmer temps returning

LANSING, Mich. — We are continuing to track thunderstorms in our neighborhoods as we warm a bit following the passage of a warm front. High temps today will be back in the mid to upper 80's due to the passage of the warm front.

This warm front will stall out in central lower Michigan throughout the day today and will allow for moisture to stick around as well as instability to build in our neighborhoods. This will feed thunderstorms this afternoon and we have a chance to see an isolated severe thunderstorm.

These storms could carry similar impacts to what we have been tracking the past two days. These impacts include damaging winds and heavy rainfall rates. We also can't eliminate the chance to see some small hail develop as well. These thunderstorms will potentially last into the evening hours. Make sure to grab the umbrella when heading out the door today.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Hillsdale County today. This advisory is set to go into effect at 12 PM Thursday and last through 8 PM Thursday. We could see heat index values today in Hillsdale flirt with triple digits. Make sure to limit outdoor activity today as well as refrain from strenuous outdoor activities as well. We will continue to deal with this heat to close the work week tomorrow followed by brief relief on Saturday.

An incoming area of low pressure will sweep a cold front across our neighborhoods on Friday allowing for more storm chances. Once this area of low pressure passes us, we will cool a bit back into the lower 80's for Saturday with an isolated storm chance. We are looking to stay dry as we warm again on Sunday. Storm chances return on Monday as we look to see improving conditions midweek next week.

