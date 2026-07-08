LANSING, Mich. — Waking up to more sunshine today across Mid-Michigan as we are seeing a lot more customers with power today following strong storms over the weekend. Temperatures continue to rise today, flirting with 90 degrees. Winds remain weak today as they turn out of the southwest. We will start to see humidity on the rise again ahead of returning thunderstorms Thursday.

Fox 47 News Lots of sunshine today as high temperatures flirt with 90 degrees

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More sunshine with thunderstorms on the way Thursday across Mid-Michigan

Overnight tonight, a few clouds pass by as the frontal passage sags south into southern Michigan which will continue its southerly track throughout the day Thursday promoting scattered thunderstorms. We could see showers and storms enter our most northern areas in the AM hours and gradually track south throughout the the day.

Fox 47 News Scattered thunderstorms expected throughout the day Thursday with heavy rainfall rates and strong winds as main impacts

Confidence still remains quite low on timing and location of these storms, especially stronger to severe storms. An isolated risk of damaging wind gusts exists across much of the area on Thursday. It is best to have a way to receive alerts tomorrow and to pack the umbrella when heading out the door.

Fox 47 News Isolated severe thunderstorms possible Thursday with damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall rates as primary impacts

We could see an isolated storm linger into the daytime hours Friday with no severe impacts expected. Heading into the weekend, we are looking to dry up and see lots of sunshine as temperatures gradually warm again. By early next week, we will tap back into returning moisture that will make us feel humid out as high temperatures warm into the 90's. We could be dealing with another heat wave, but it is still a bit too far out to be certain. We will be keeping a close eye on it.

Fox 47 News Returning thunderstorms ramps up humidity as another warm up into the 90's early next week bring more uncomfortable conditions

Fox 47 News Highs fall as thunderstorms arrive Thursday with a dry stretch of sunny skies taking us into the weekend and into early next week where extreme heat is expected to return

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