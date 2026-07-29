LANSING, Mich. — A lot of us were able to close Tuesday with sunshine and temperatures heading toward 80 degrees. Wednesday, we are expecting sunshine through the whole day with daytime highs expected to reach the lower 80's which is right around where highs should be for this time of year.

Fox 47 News Lots of sunshine expected Wednesday across Mid-Michigan with near normal highs in the lower 80's expected

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More sunshine across Mid-Michigan today with near normal daytime highs expected

Winds today are still oriented out of the north, but gusts should only reach up to 20 mph across our area. This will make for a good day to get outside and do some chores or activities like taking a walk. We will continue to monitor upper level smoke from wildfires off to the west in the United States, however, smoke shouldn't reach the surface today with air quality ranging good to moderate with some more colorful sunrises and sunsets expected.

Fox 47 News Still a bit breezy with gusts up to 20 mph Wednesday out of the north

We stay dry Thursday with mostly sunny skies continuing as Friday will see cloud cover increase again across the area ahead of returning evening showers. We are not working with a lot of instability with this next round of precipitation and, at the moment, any thunderstorm that develops should stay tame. We will be keeping an eye. We can expect showers late Friday and into the weekend Saturday and possibly lingering into Sunday. Bring the umbrella for any weekend outdoor activities.

Fox 47 News Cloud cover and showers return Friday across Mid-Michigan with no major impacts expected at the moment

Temperatures will reach the upper 80's on Friday with returning moisture making it feel a bit more humid. We will cool back into the lower 80's for the weekend with another gradual warm up into next week where we remain dry with some potential for sunshine Monday and Tuesday.

Fox 47 News Lots of sunshine through Thursday as temperatures gradually warm with returning showers and rumbles of thunder Friday through Sunday

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