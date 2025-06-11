LANSING, Mich. — Sunshine continues today in our neighborhoods with clear skies as we await an incoming cold front that will drive shower and storm potential beginning Thursday. Even though we are tracking an abundance of sunshine, lingering wildfire smoke could make the sky a bit hazy today with air quality ranging Moderate today.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

More strong winds today ahead of shower and t-storm potential through the end of the week

High temperatures today will warm into the mid to lower 80's as winds turn more out of the southwest allowing for warm, moist air to return to our neighborhoods. With dew points elevated into the 60's, we are looking at muggy to humid conditions that will continue through the end of the week as the frontal boundary stalls out.

Winds will remain our main impact today with gusts up to 40 mph possible in our northern neighborhoods including Clinton County and portions of Eaton and Ingham counties. Jackson and Hillsdale could see gust up to 30 mph today. These high winds will begin in the early afternoon hours around noon and continue through early evening.

Fox 47 News Northern neighborhoods could see gusts as high as 40 mph

Thursday brings an incoming cold front south into our neighborhoods. This frontal boundary is expected to stall out tomorrow along the I-94 corridor. We could see some storm initiation at around 6 PM Thursday with present instability. We are not expecting any severe weather with these storms.

Fox 47 News Storm development possible Thursday evening as frontal passage stalls out

A main impact from these showers and storms will be potential flooding. A marginal risk for excessive rainfall exists on Friday for all of our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Flooding concerns are possible with shower and storm potential on Friday

Shower and storm potential will continue on through Saturday as this frontal boundary continues to stall in southern Michigan and along the border. Weather conditions will be dependent on the evolution of this frontal boundary and we will continue to watch very closely.

The evolution of this frontal passage concludes as we enter Sunday where the potential for tame remnant showers exist. We will dry up heading into the new week with temperatures warming. A chance for showers exists on Tuesday of next week.

Fox 47 News Enjoy the sun as showers and storms return beginning Thursday

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook