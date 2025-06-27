LANSING, Mich. — More storms expected today in the southern portion of Michigan as an incoming cold front will switch up the weather pattern for the weekend. Yesterday's storms brought strong winds to our neighborhoods including Hillsdale County. Moscow in Hillsdale saw reports of downed tree limbs due to these stron winds.

We will continue to see these impacts today with storms developing ahead of an incoming cold front. However, as we continue through the morning hours, we have a chance to see as pop up shower and storm that could bring heavy rainfall. We are not expecting any other severe impacts with any showers that may develop this morning.

More storms today in Mid-Michigan ahead of a dry weekend

A Marginal risk for severe weather has been issued for all of our neighborhoods for this afternoon. Storms could produce damagins winds and heavy rainfall rates as well as the possibility for some small hail development. Southeast Michigan and the the most eastern portions of Ingham and Jackson counties are under a level 2, Slight risk for severe weather for the same impacts with a focus in on potential damaging winds.

Fox 47 News Impacts we could see this afternoon include damaging winds and heavy rainfall rates

Timing for these showers and storms depends on the progression of the cold front across the state of Michigan. We could see storms initiate in Michigan as early as Noon today with a focus in our neighborhoods in the mid afternoon into early evening hours. Showers and storms should end by the time we pass midnight tonight.

Fox 47 News These storms Friday afternoon could produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall rates

Temperatures today remain hot as winds out of the southwest will continue to bring the influence of gulf moisture to our neighborhoods allowing for renewed humid conditions and high temps flirting with 90 in some neighborhoods and upper 80's for most. Showers, thunderstorms, and cloud cover will help deter this extreme heat in our neighborhoods today.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Hillsdale County today going into effect at 12 PM. This advisory is in effect until 8 PM Friday evening. We could see heat index values flirt with triple digits in the most southern portions of the county.

Fox 47 News Advisory goes into effect at 12 PM and lasts through 8 PM Friday evening

Heading into the weekend, we are looking to dry up post cold front with mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with high temps in the lower 80's on Saturday with dews down in the 60's. It will still feel a bit muggy outside. Sunday brings the return of heat with high temps possibly reaching 90 and humid conditions returning ahead of scattered thunderstorms on Monday. We are looking to see some improvement in our weather conditions as we enter midweek next week.

Fox 47 News Following today's storms, sunshine and dry conditions will return for the weekend

