LANSING, Mich. — We saw close to .4" of rainfall yesterday in Lansing as showers and weak storms traversed through the area. We will continue to track storm potential today as we await the passing cold front. High temperatures will warm to the mid 70's today continuing the trend of cooler than average conditions.

Fox 47 News Temperatures remain cooler than average in the mid 70's as a cold front passes through the state

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More storms possible Thursday across Mid-Michigan as we track a hot and humid week ahead

Ahead of the cold front, we will see scattered storms develop which are mainly focused for northern areas today. We are working with a bit better instability compared to yesterday and some severe impacts are not completely off the table. We are watching time frames of 1 PM to 4 PM today with strong winds and heavy rainfall rates as a main impact. Keep that umbrella around.

Fox 47 News Isolated strong storms possible early Thursday afternoon with strong winds and heavy rainfall rates as main impacts

The Severe Weather Outlook has a marginal risk for isolated severe storms for portions of the thumb and areas northeast of us. Regardless of this positioning, our area could still run into an isolated strong to severe storm that could produce some damaging wind gusts and even possibly some hail. We will be watching closely for updates throughout the morning.

Fox 47 News Severe storm chances stay north of the area today, but we can't eliminate the chance to see an isolated storm produce some damaging wind gusts Thursday

The cold front advances through this afternoon and we will see some sunshine to end the day with winds gradually weakening. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60's with dry air following.

We are not completely done with showers potential, however, as another low pressure system tracks east through southern Indiana and Ohio Friday and into Saturday. Michigan stays on the northern edge of this system, but some models do push some precipitation potential into southern areas like Jackson and Hillsdale during the evening hours as early as 6 PM Friday and into the overnight hours. No major impacts are expected and we will dry up heading into Saturday.

Temperatures warm gradually as a new pattern brings moisture back to the area early next week with high humidity expected making it feel oppressive outside beginning Monday. High temperatures are expected to warm into the 90's beginning Monday and continues through at least midweek nest week. Make sure to enjoy the cooler conditions while they are here.

Fox 47 News Tapping into ample moisture next week allowing for uncomfortable conditions outside, so enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts

During the first half of next week, we won't just be tracking dangerous heat and humidity, but we will also be tracking potential storms, especially Monday and Wednesday. Prepare to have ways to stay cool next week an limit time outside. Again, enjoy the cooler and near normal temperatures that will close the work week and continue into the weekend.

Fox 47 News Storms come to an end this afternoon with a chance to see some showers inch into southern areas Friday PM as we dry up for the weekend with extreme heat and high humidity returning next week

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