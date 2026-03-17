More snow showers on Wednesday followed by a warmup

LANSING, Mich. — Lingering snow showers this evening will come to an end after 8:00 PM, but they won't be staying away for long. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight with lows dipping to the upper teens once again. Winds will pivot to the south, and will remain light for now at 5-10 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 11:00 AM Wednesday

A small disturbance will move into the region on Wednesday morning, bringing a new wave of snow showers just in time for the morning commute. Be prepared for slick roads and sudden changes in visibility, as snow showers eventually taper off after midday. A light accumulation up to half of an inch is possible, but any snow on the ground will melt in the afternoon as temperatures climb above freezing. Highs will top out in the upper 30s, with southerly winds picking back up to 10-15 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Thursday

Thursday brings, you guessed it, another disturbance to our neighborhoods. This time, scattered rain showers are expected, starting around mid-morning and continuing into the afternoon. A few snowflakes could mix in early, but that potential will end quickly as temperature head for the middle and upper 40s in the afternoon.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 3/17/2026

Spring officially arrives at 10:46 AM Friday, and our weather is going to act the part. Mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day, with the chance for a few showers as yet another small disturbance skirts through the Great Lakes. Highs will return to the mid 50s though, making for a pleasant day regardless of any wet weather.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Saturday takes a good thing and makes it better! A gap between disturbances will give us plentiful sunshine for the first half of the weekend, with highs cruising up to 60 degrees. It will be a great day for some outdoor activities before things take a more unsettled turn on Sunday. Showers early Sunday will trend back toward a mix and snow as temperatures start the day in the 50s, then fall behind a passing cold front.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.