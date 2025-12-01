LANSING, Mich. — Over the weekend, our neighborhoods were hit with a blast of winter weather with snowfall accumulations ranging up to 8". Below are some of the heaviest snowfall reports from the event across our neighborhoods.

Snowfall Reports from November 29th - November 30th

More snow across Mid-Michigan Monday evening with chilly conditions continuing

Entering a new week, road conditions are improving as we remain dry across our neighborhoods with mostly cloudy skies continuing. We will see daytime highs reach the upper 20's today with weak winds out of the south.

A shortwave will track through the region Monday evening aiding in the return of snowfall to our neighborhoods this evening. We could see snowfall return as early as 9 PM and last through the overnight hours around 2 AM. This snowfall could produce some slick spots on roadways for Tuesday AM travel.

Fox 47 News We could see snowfall from 9 PM to 2 AM Monday night with some slick spots possible for the Tuesday AM commute

Heaviest accumulations of snow will be off to the west, right off the lake. These areas could see similar impacts to the winter storm that we witnessed over the weekend. Inland neighborhoods are expected to see much less with accumulations ranging from 1 - 2" in southern neighborhoods like Jackson and Hillsdale.

Fox 47 News Looking at a an inch or two of snowfall tonight which could lead to some slick spots on the road Tuesday AM

Wednesday brings a cold front to our neighborhoods with renewed snowfall beginning in the afternoon hours. We could see some additional accumulations of snow with this system as ahead of the frontal passage, winds will pick up.

During the first half of the day, we could see wind gusts up to 30 mph. These strong winds will last through the PM hours Wednesday ahead and along of the cold frontal passage. This will impact our feels like temperatures as we could wake up Wednesday morning with feels like temperatures in the single digits.

Fox 47 News Feels Like temps drop into the single digits as winds pick up Wednesday ahead of a cold front

We will stay dry and cool down following the cold frontal passage Wednesday with lows in the single digits and daytime highs in the mid 20's. We are tracking returning winter weather chances for this weekend.

Fox 47 News Snow showers continue past midnight with temps remaining chilly throughout the 7-Day period

