More rain moving into Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Rain showers move in Thursday night and last partially into Friday before more moves in for the weekend. Overall the rain totals will be light and no additional flooding is expected for the weekend.

Tonight: Rain showers with an embedded thunderstorm. Low 45.

Friday: AM showers with mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High 56.

Saturday: Rain showers. High 52.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy light rain here and there. High 47.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 46.

