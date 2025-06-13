LANSING, Mich. — We are continuing to track precipitation in our neighborhoods today as a stalled frontal passage acts as the driver of rain showers today.

High temperatures are still seasonably average in the md to upper 70's today. This trend will continue through the weekend.

Fox 47 News Temperatures in our neighborhoods remain average Friday

We're staying dry for the morning hours on Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Showers are expected to creep into southern Hillsdale County at around Noon. Showers will continue to track north as we progress through the afternoon hours and impacts Jackson County and the most southern portions of Eaton and Ingham counties.

More rain as we enter Father's Day weekend in Mid-Michigan

The stalled frontal passage is expected to stay a bit further south than initially expected which will keep these showers focused in our southern neighborhoods. We will also be diminishing our t-storm chances as we lose instability, a key ingredient to t-storm development. We do still have a chance to hear a rumble of thunder today into tomorrow morning, but no major impacts are expected.

Fox 47 News Lack of instability diminishes thunderstorm chances Friday

Showers continue in Jackson and Hillsdale counties through the Saturday morning hours with showers ending Saturday in the late afternoon hours. The good news is that we are expecting to stay dry on Father's Day Sunday as high pressure builds in to start the new week.

Fox 47 News Showers continue in southern neighborhoods Saturday morning

We are expecting to stay dry on Monday with storm potential returning midweek next week Tuesday through Thursday. During this period, our air temperatures also are expected to climb into the 80's with present moisture making it feel a bit more humid outside than what we've been dealing with so far this month.

Fox 47 News Humid conditions possible as warmer air and moisture return to our neighborhoods

Temperatures start to cool off again once we enter Thursday of next week with a renewed chance for t-storms.

Fox 47 News Showers come to an end Saturday PM with storm potential returning next week

