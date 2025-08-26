LANSING, Mich. — Fall-like weather conditions continue today with winds out of the northwest allowing for temperatures well below average in the lower 70's. With these northerly oriented winds, lake enhanced showers remain possible across our neighborhoods, especially in the afternoon hours.

Fox 47 News High temps into the lower 70's today with lake effect rain continuing

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

More lake effect rain possible today across Mid-Michigan as temps remain fall-like

With northwesterly winds, cooler air travels across the warmer, Lake Michigan, waters. This develops the precipitation that has been impacting our neighborhoods for the start of this week. We are not expecting any major impacts with these showers. We could see wind gusts from 20-25 mph and isolated areas could see gusts in excess of 25 mph. Showers are focused more in the afternoon hours and ending as we enter the overnight period.

Fox 47 News These northwesterly winds will turn more westerly heading into Wednesday as we expect a brief, one day, warm up

An area of high pressure tracking to the south of Michigan will shift our winds out of the south. This will aid in a brief warm up across our neighborhoods For Wednesday. Highs are expected to reach the mid 70's. This is still below average for this time of year.

Fox 47 News High pressure out of the north sinks into Michigan Thursday allowing for another cool down

Another area of high pressure will track south from Canada into Michigan driving more uniform shower chances Thursday with some rumbles of thunder also possible. We are not tracking any severe impacts at the moment. However, this system will allow for another cool down across our neighborhoods with high temps flirting with 70 degrees Thursday and Friday.

Fox 47 News Showers and possible rumbles of thunder are expected to occur during the first half of the day Thursday

Labor day weekend brings tame weather conditions as we stay dry Saturday through Monday with gradually warming temps back into the upper 70's by Labor Day.

Fox 47 News More lake effect rain possible across our neighborhoods Tuesday afternoon with fall-like temps sticking around through end of week

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.