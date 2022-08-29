Monday forecast: Severe weather exits overnight with a great week ahead

LANSING, Mich. — Thankfully, severe weather has exited mid-Michigan, but not before causing tens of thousands of power outages. I'm happy to report the weather will be much quiet for the week ahead with much more comfortable temperatures to go with it.

Overnight a few more thunderstorms are likely, especially along and south of the I-94 corridor. These are not expected to be severe, although some loud thunder and very heavy rainfall is likely. Temperatures will cool into the mid 60s.

For your Tuesday we'll have much quieter conditions. The sun will come out in the afternoon with highs near 79 to 80 degrees. It'll be quite windy though. At times winds from the northwest could gust over 35mph.

Wednesday it'll be breezy still with a northwest wind at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be right at 80 degrees with some fair weather clouds in the afternoon.

We'll keep thing quiet in the lower 80s with low humidity right up to Labor Day weekend.

