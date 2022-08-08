Monday forecast: Relief from humidity on the way to mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Finally, some relief from the relentless heat and humidity is on the way! As a cold front slowly passes through mid-Michigan, we'll feel cooler and drier air move in. For the rest of the week expect pleasant August weather!

Tonight, we'll have lows falling down to around 60 degrees. It'll be muggy at first, but that dry air will start to move in after midnight. Winds will slowly veer to the north and northeast at around 5 to 10 miles per hour. Any remaining showers and storms will exit the area as well.

Tuesday is our transition day. We'll have a decent amount of cloud cover with highs near the 80 degree mark. However, the humid conditions will be a thing of the past! Winds will be very light out of the north. Expect skies to clear just before sunset.

For Wednesday, we'll have highs bounce into the middle 80s after falling into the upper 50s for our morning lows! We'll have nothing but sunshine in our skies.

The great weather will last through the week with our next rain chance moving in over the weekend.

