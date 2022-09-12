Monday forecast: One more cool day before the heat builds back in

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures on these cool days around average while hot days are about 20 degrees above normal. September 2022 might go down as one of the warmest on record if this continues.

First though, tonight our temperatures will be normal for this time of the year. Expect lows to fall to right around 50 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.

Tuesday we'll be rather gray still with some showers possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s which is also about average for this time of the year.

Wednesday we'll clear skies out and have plenty of sunshine to go around. Highs top out in the middle to upper 70s.

Sunshine is the only thing in the forecast for the next several days after that. By Friday we'll be at 80 degrees and by the weekend we'll head into the upper 80s near 90 in some cities. Those readings are almost 20 degrees above average.

