Monday forecast: A week of excellent August weather for mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — After a rainy and record-cold weekend for August, we get things back on track this week. Saturday's highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s were in the top five coldest August days for parts of the Fox 47 News viewing area! Now, 80s make a welcome return.

Overnight expect mostly clear skies with a northeast breeze around 5-10 mph. Lows will dip down into the upper 50s.

Tuesday will bring us sunshine with some fair weather clouds in the afternoon. Highs will approach the 80 degree mark with a northeast wind at about 10 mph. Low humidity means it should be quite comfortable!

Wednesday the trend continues with some sunshine and highs near 80s. However, later in the afternoon more clouds develop and there's small chance for a pop-up shower around dinner time. Especially areas east of 127.

Thursday we'll head for the lowers 80s with sunshine. Then, middle 80s with humidity move in on Friday.

