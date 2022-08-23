Monday forecast: A warm and dry period of weather moves in

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures heat up with some daily chances for cotton ball style clouds. One small rain chance is all we get later in the work week. Expect highs to run consistently 5-10 degrees above normal.

Tonight we'll have lows falling into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Skies will be mostly clear with a northwest wind at about 5-10 mph.

Tuesday the heat cranks up just a tad to the lower to middle 80s. We'll have nice blue skies to start with some puffy clouds forming in the afternoon during the heat of the day. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

Wednesday there won't be much wind at all. High temperatures will push the middle to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Just some fair weather clouds form in the afternoon once more. Humidity will be on the rise as well so the afternoon could start to be uncomfortable for some.

Thursday we'll be humid with highs in the upper 80s. Some rain chances move in after dark, overnight into Friday morning. Only a brief round of showers is expected as a cold front comes through cooling us into the upper 70s Friday.

