LANSING, Mich. — Mild temperatures are expected to continue today, however, a bit cooler than what we observed yesterday. Most of our neighborhoods saw highs in the mid to lower 50's like Lansing reaching a high of 56 degrees. Today, high temperatures will range mainly in the lower 50's across most of our neighborhoods.

Today, a cold frontal passage will sag south through our neighborhoods during the morning hours and stall out around the Michigan/Indiana/Ohio border. This is all ahead of an incoming shortwave which will drive our next round of showers beginning tonight.

Mild and cloudy Tuesday in Mid-Michigan ahead of returning showers and thunder

Temperatures today will remain mild in the lower 50's with mostly cloudy skies during the daytime hours today. With warmer air expected even into the overnight hours, rainfall will be our primary precipitation type with moderate rainfall possible and a few rumbles of thunder with building instability. This all occurs as that stalled out front advances north across our neighborhoods aiding in warming our temperatures.

Fox 47 News Rain showers being at around midnight tonight and continue through the first half of the day Wednesday

On and off again rain showers will continue from midnight tonight through around noon Wednesday with drier air filtering into our neighborhoods as the front tracks further north. If we do see any moisture regain after the frontal passage, we could see an afternoon isolated thunderstorm, however, these chances remain low. Rainfall totals across our neighborhoods will range from a quarter to half an inch.

Winds during tomorrow morning's rainfall will remain non-severe with gusts ranging from 25-30 mph.

Fox 47 News No severe wind gusts expected with the overnight round of showers and thunder withs gusts maxing out at 25 - 30mph

Wednesday afternoon brings drier air that will aid in parting our clouds allowing for some potential sun and temperatures warming into the lower 60's. This could potentially be the 2nd day of 2026 in Lansing where temperatures reached the 60's following January 9th.

Fox 47 News Temperatures to warm into the lower 60's Wednesday afternoon following morning showers with possible parting in cloud cover

Following Wednesday, temperatures will gradually cool as another system will bring rain to our neighborhoods as early as Thursday evening and lasting overnight into Friday morning with breezy conditions expected. We remain dry Saturday with potential for back end snow to return to our neighborhoods Sunday as temperatures cool back to freezing. This is around where daytime highs should be for this time of year. We will continue to cool into a new week Monday with high temperatures below 30 degrees.

Fox 47 News Following Wednesday's round of showers, another system will bring more rain as early as Thursday evening and continuing overnight into Friday as temperatures begin to cool with possible snow on the backside heading into Sunday

